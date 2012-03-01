VIENNA, March 1 Austrian engineer Andritz
expects higher sales and profit this year, it said
when raising its dividend after results beat expectations.
"In spite of the uncertain general economic conditions, we
currently see solid project activity overall in the markets we
serve -- apart from single major projects that are difficult to
forecast," chief executive Wolfgang Leitner said on Thursday.
"On the basis of these expectations and the high order
backlog, the Andritz group expects an increase in sales and net
income in 2012 compared to 2011," it said.
It raised its dividend to 2.20 euros from 1.70, in line with
market expectations.
Fourth-quarter net income rose 23 percent to 80.2 million
euros ($107 million), compared with a forecast for 69.5 million
in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7476 euro)
