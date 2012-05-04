* Q1 net profit 50.5 million vs poll average 44.9 mln
* Still sees higher 2012 sales and profit
VIENNA May 4 Austrian engineering group Andritz
reiterated it expected sales and profit to rise in
2012 after first-quarter earnings beat market expectations.
Net income after minority interests rose more than a third
to 50.5 million euros ($66.4 million). Analysts polled by
Reuters had on average expected 44.9 million.
Chief Executive Wolfgang Leitner said the company saw solid
project activity in all markets but only moderate development in
its Metals business area.
That solid demand - especially from developing countries -
and its high order backlog should allow the company to boost
profits this year, it said, as it had previously forecast in
March.
Sales in the quarter rose 28 percent to 1.19 billion euros,
with the pulp and paper division leading a broad advance.
Order intake fell 18 percent to 1.36 billion from a year
earlier, when it had got a major pulp and paper order.
Its order backlog was up 5.3 percent from the end of the
previous year.
($1=0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)