* Q4 orders up 40 pct to 1.13 bln euros
* Net income down 5 pct to 76 mln euros
* Dividend for 2012 up 10 cents to 1.20 euros
VIENNA, March 1 Austrian engineering group
Andritz posted a 40 percent jump in fourth-quarter
orders, missing expectations as order intake in its hydro and
pulp and paper units fell.
Andritz said on Friday it expected an increase in sales and
net income this year, partly because of the acquisition of
German peer Schuler, of which it now owns more than
90 percent.
"We expect no significant recovery of the global economy
also in this year. However, we still see solid development with
good project activity in the markets served by Andritz," chief
executive Wolfgang Leitner said in a statement.
Order intake was 1.13 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in the
quarter, compared with the 1.19 billion average estimate in a
Reuters poll, while net income fell 5 percent to 76 million
euros, also below expectations.
The company said it would raise its dividend for 2012 by 10
cents to 1.20 euros.
Andritz supplies plants, equipment and services for hydro
power stations, the pulp and paper and steel industries, and for
the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. It also sells
technology to separate solids and liquids
($1 = 0.7649 euro)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)