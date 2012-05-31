VIENNA May 31 Austrian engineering group Andritz has acquired more than 10 percent of German rival Schuler AG since it made a 20 euro per share cash offer on Tuesday, Andritz said.

"Together with its previous acquisition of Schuler AG shares still subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities, Andritz now has access to more than 48.5 percent of the total shares," it said in a statement on Thursday.

The offer price, a 26 percent premium over Monday's closing price, valued Schuler at 594 million euros ($736.1 million), according to Reuters calculations. Schuler was trading at 20.25 euros by 0947 GMT.

($1 = 0.8069 euros)