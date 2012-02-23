Feb 23 GetJar, the largest independent mobile
software store, unveiled on Thursday a virtual payment system,
promising developers better returns for apps they sell for
Google's Android platform.
Android was used in more than 50 percent of all smartphones
sold last quarter, but its payment system is much more
complicated than Apple's, meaning many developers
struggle to generate cash.
"Our big ambition is to become a major currency throughout
Android," said Ilja Laurs, GetJar's founder and chief executive.
Laurs said the new system works similar to airlines loyalty
programmes -- consumers downloading apps which are linked to
GetJar's systems earn virtual money for their downloads and can
use that for buying premium content.
GetJar said that as consumer transactions are not linked to
real money, and only developers can change virtual money into
cash, it would not need any financial licenses, which has
hampered getting mobile payments.
Silicon Valley-based GetJar was a pioneer when it launched
in 2005, three years ahead of Apple's online App Store,
which now holds the top spot on the market.
Since then dozens of companies, including Nokia, Microsoft
, Research in Motion and many telecoms
operators, have created stores.