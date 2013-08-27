SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Google Inc's
Android, the dominant mobile operating system, is by far the
primary target for malware attacks, mostly because many users
are still using older versions of the software, according to a
study by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal
Bureau of Investigation.
Android was a target for 79 percent of all malware threats
to mobile operating systems in 2012 with text messages
representing about half of the malicious applications, according
to the study from the government agencies, which was published
by Public Intelligence website.
Google did not respond to a request for comment. DHS
declined to comment.
By comparison, about 19 percent of malware attacks were
targeted at Nokia's Symbian system and less than 1
percent each at Apple Inc's iOS software, Microsoft
Corp's Windows and BlackBerry Ltd.
Android continues to be a "primary target for malware
attacks due to its market share and open source architecture,"
said the study, which was addressed to police, fire, emergency
medical and security personnel.