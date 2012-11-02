By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Three out of every four
smartphones sold in the third quarter featured Google Inc's
Android mobile operating system, as the gap between
Google and Apple Inc-based phones widened further, according to
a new research report.
Shipments of Android-based smartphones made by Samsung, HTC
and other vendors nearly doubled in the third quarter, reaching
136 million units, according to industry research firm IDC. The
strong sales boosted Android's share of the worldwide smartphone
market to 75 percent, from 57.5 percent in the year-ago period.
Apple's share of the market increased to 14.9
percent during the third quarter, from 13.8 percent a year
earlier. Apple's iPhone uses the company's iOS mobile software.
While Android pulled further ahead of Apple's iOS, its gains
have come mainly at the expense of rival operating systems
Blackberry and Symbian, with shipments of phones running those
systems declining significantly.
IDC analyst Kevin Restivo cited Android's close "tie-ins" to
Google's broad array of online services, which include online
search and maps, as an important asset that has helped Android
grow.
"Google has a thriving, multi-faceted product portfolio.
Many of its competitors, with weaker tie-ins to the mobile OS,
do not," Restivo said in the IDC report, which was released on
Thursday.
Google offers its Android operating system free to phone
manufacturers, and primarily makes money from online advertising
when consumers access its services on the devices.
Research in Motion's Blackberry operating system
had 7.7 percent share in the third quarter, compared with 9.5
percent a year earlier.
Symbian, which had 14.6 percent share a year ago, had a 4.1
percent share in the third quarter. Smartphone maker Nokia still
offers the Symbian software in some of its phones, but the
company has largely shifted to Microsoft Corp's
software.
Mobile versions of Microsoft's software accounted for 3.6
percent of the smartphone market in the third quarter. But IDC
said that the recent launch of the new Microsoft Phone 8
operating system could improve its position in the fast-growing
market.