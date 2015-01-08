(New throughout, adds background, details of gains and 2015
outlook)
By Barani Krishnan
Jan 8 Commodities trader Andy Hall, famous for
being an oil bull, changed his strategy in 2014 and reaped his
biggest trading gains in four years during a year when a market
crash took crude prices to 2009 lows.
Hall's Westport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital
Management gained just over 10 percent last year, a letter the
fund sent its investors and seen by Reuters on Thursday said.
It was the first double-digit gain since 2010 for Astenbeck,
which manages about $3 billion and trades mostly oil and some
natural gas, precious metals and grains.
Still, a few other oil fund managers did even better than
British-born Hall, 63, who has traded oil for more than three
decades and once earned a $100 million bonus from Citigroup.
Jonathan Goldberg, 33, an ex-Goldman Sachs trader, returned
51 percent last year at his $540 million BBL fund in New York
after riding an initial rally in energy during the winter and
selling spot oil before prices collapsed in the summer.
Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude prices hit 5-1/2-year lows by
the end of 2014, down more than half from their summertime highs
on fears of a global oil glut.
On Thursday, Brent closed at below $51 a barrel,
compared with June highs above $115. U.S. crude finished
below $49, against its summer peak above $107.
Since Astenbeck's 12 percent return in 2010, Hall has had a
lean period, hampered by a lack of volatility and the kind of
market rallies that once played to his strength as an oil bull.
Last year, Hall began to signal a bearish turn when he
forecast lower oil prices in letters he wrote to investors, one
of whom showed copies to Reuters.
In his latest letter, dated Jan. 2, 2015, he suggested that
the spot price of U.S. crude could possibly stay in the $40
range "for a while".
"Sustained low prices will ultimately bring the market into
balance. But it is unclear how long that will take and what the
new price equilibrium will be," he wrote in the latest letter.
Hall expected the supply surplus in oil to lessen by the
second half of 2015 as seasonal demand picks up.
But he forecast that the supply glut would persist all year,
with global inventories up by another 500 million barrels per
day.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)