* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. :
* Says the company and units receive 13.2 million yuan subsidy from the Chinese govt during Jan. 1 to April 30
* Subsidy is issued for energy conservation encouragement, technology project support and other items
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.