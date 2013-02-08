UPDATE 1-German shipping company Rickmers files for insolvency
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
LONDON Feb 8 Angel Biotechnology Holdings PLC : * Discussions to enter strategic relationship with another party have been
terminated * In view of its trading difficulties, the company intends to appoint
administrators * Source text
* BOARD OF ITS CREDITORS POSITIVELY COMMENTS ON ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS PROPOSED BY THE CO