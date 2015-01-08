Jan 8 Angel CoFund, a UK government-backed fund for promising British businesses, appointed angel investors Simon Blakey and Matthew Mead to its executive committee.

Blakey runs Avonmore Developments with his brother and he has been an early-stage investor since 1999, Angel CoFund said in a statement.

Mead is currently the chief investment officer of Nesta and he manages the Nesta venture fund.

The two will join the existing committee of 12 investors to preside over the 100-million-pound ($151 million) fund's future investment decisions. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)