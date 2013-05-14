WASHINGTON May 14 CNN anchor Zoraida Sambolin
said on Tuesday that she had breast cancer and was getting a
double mastectomy, following an announcement by actress Angelina
Jolie that she had undergone that procedure.
Sambolin, who anchors CNN's "Early Start" morning show,
discussed her condition on the show while talking about Jolie's
preventive double mastectomy.
"I struggled for weeks trying to figure out how tell you
that I had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was leaving to
have surgery," Sambolin, 47, said in a posting to her Facebook
page. "Then .. Angelina Jolie shares her story of a double
mastectomy and gives me strength and an opening."
Sambolin told viewers she was scheduled to have the surgery
on May 28.
In a New York Times op-ed piece on Tuesday, Jolie, 37, said
she had a preventive double mastectomy after learning she
carried a gene that made it very likely she would get breast
cancer.
The Oscar-winning actress said she hoped her story would
inspire other women fighting the life-threatening disease.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von
Ahn)