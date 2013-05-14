* Oscar-winner hopes her story will inspire other women
* Celebrities, survivors, doctors praise star for her
courage
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, May 14 Oscar-winning film star
Angelina Jolie revealed on Tuesday that she underwent a double
mastectomy after learning she had inherited a high risk of
breast cancer and said she hoped her story would inspire other
women fighting the life-threatening disease.
Jolie, an actress who has long embodied Hollywood glamour
and has in recent years drawn nearly as much attention for her
globe-trotting work on behalf of refugees as for her role as a
celebrity mom, disclosed her choice in an op-ed column in the
New York Times.
The 37-year-old performer, raising a family with fellow film
star and fiance Brad Pitt, wrote that she went through with the
operation in part to reassure her six children that she would
not die young from cancer, as her own mother did at age 56.
"We often speak of 'Mommy's mommy,' and I find myself trying
to explain the illness that took her away from us. They have
asked if the same could happen to me," wrote Jolie.
"I have always told them not to worry, but the truth is I
carry a 'faulty' gene."
The actress, who won an Oscar as best supporting actress for
her 1999 role in the film "Girl, Interrupted," said she opted
for the surgery after her doctors had estimated she had an 87
percent risk of breast cancer and 50 percent risk of ovarian
cancer, due to an inherited genetic mutation.
"Once I knew this was my reality, I decided to be proactive
and to minimize the risk as much as I could. I made a decision
to have a preventive double mastectomy," she said. She said her
breast cancer risk had dropped to under 5 percent as a result.
Celebrities, cancer survivors and doctors expressed
admiration for her openness, saying she was an inspiration for
other women.
"I commend Angelina Jolie for her courage and thoughtfulness
in sharing her story today regarding her mastectomy. So brave!"
tweeted singer Sheryl Crow, who was diagnosed with breast cancer
in 2006.
Singer Kylie Minogue, another cancer survivor, thanked Jolie
for helping women, as did television host Giuliana Rancic, who
also had surgery after being diagnosed with the disease.
"Angelina Jolie reveals double mastectomy. Proud of her for
using her incredible platform to educate women," Rancic said on
Twitter.
PITT AT HER SIDE
Pitt was by Jolie's side through three months of treatment
that ended late in April, she said. The two became engaged last
year.
"Having witnessed this decision firsthand, I find Angie's
choice, as well as so many others like her, absolutely heroic,"
Pitt told London's Evening Standard newspaper.
"All I want is for her to have a long and healthy life, with
myself and our children. This is a happy day for our family."
Jolie opted for reconstruction with implants. Breast tissue
was removed during surgery and temporary fillers were inserted
in their place. Nine weeks later the surgery was completed with
the implants.
"On a personal note, I do not feel any less of a woman," she
wrote. "I feel empowered that I made a strong choice that in no
way diminishes my femininity."
The actress decided to be open about her surgery after
finishing treatment to help women who might be living under the
shadow of cancer.
"It is my hope that they, too, will be able to get gene
tested," she said.
Breast cancer kills about 458,000 people each year,
according to the World Health Organization. It is estimated that
one in 300 to one in 500 women carry a BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 gene
mutation, as Jolie does.
CNN anchor Zoraida Sambolin announced on Tuesday that she
had breast cancer and was also getting a double mastectomy.
Sambolin, who anchors CNN's "Early Start" morning show,
discussed her condition on the show while talking about Jolie's
procedure.
"I struggled for weeks trying to figure out how to tell you
that I had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was leaving to
have surgery," Sambolin, 47, said on Facebook. "Then ...
Angelina Jolie shares her story of a double mastectomy and gives
me strength and an opening."
Dr Chet Nastala, a breast surgeon at PRMA Plastic Surgery in
San Antonio, Texas, said Jolie's fame and openness about her
treatment will have a big impact on women faced with the same
decision.
"It is difficult to go public," he said in an interview. "It
shows a lot of courage."
In past 10 years the PRMA practice has done about 5,000
reconstructive breast surgeries and about 20-30 percent have
been for preventative mastectomies.
Dr. Kristi Funk, director of the Pink Lotus Breast Center in
Beverly Hills where Jolie was treated, also applauded her
choice.
"We hope that the awareness she is raising around the world
will save countless lives," said Funk at a brief news conference
outside the clinic.
Richard Francis, head of research at the Breakthrough Breast
Cancer charity in Britain, said it demonstrated the importance
of educating women with the gene fault.
"For women like Angelina it's important that they are made
fully aware of all the options that are available, including
risk-reducing surgery and extra breast screening," Francis told
Reuters.
Jolie also lends her star power to a range of humanitarian
causes, including serving more than 10 years as a goodwill
ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
In April, she urged governments to step up efforts to bring
wartime sex offenders to justice.
