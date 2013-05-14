BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd
* Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited
* Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited
* Federated National Holding Co says beginning April 17, 2017, Ronald A. Jordan will assume position of chief financial officer of company
* Marsh & McLennan - terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: