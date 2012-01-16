Actress and director Angelina Jolie arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES First-time director Angelina Jolie and Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar made the most of an afternoon red-carpet event on Saturday, playfully striking a deal to work together on a movie.

Jolie and Almodovar were speaking separately to reporters at the American Cinematheque's annual event for the Golden Globe Awards' foreign-language nominees, when they took a break from interviews to greet each other and talk shop.

Almodovar joked about improving his English and then eagerly agreed when Jolie expressed an interest in working with him.

"So you promise, one day? When all these cameras are gone, we'll find a film together?" Jolie asked Almodovar, to which he responded, "Yes. Absolutely."

In the meantime, the future filmmaking collaborators have a busy awards season. Both have films in the running in the foreign-language category at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards in Los Angeles.

Jolie's "In the Land of Blood and Honey," a drama about the Bosnian War of the 1990s with dialogue in Serbo-Croatian, and Almodovar's sci-fi-tinged thriller "The Skin I Live In" are both nominated.

Their fellow nominees are Asghar Farhadi's "A Separation," from Iran, Chinese director Zhang Yimou's "The Flowers of War" and the Belgian drama "The Kid With a Bike," by sibling filmmakers Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne.

(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)