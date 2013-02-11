BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
LONDON Feb 11 Angel Mining PLC : * Filed new notice of intention which extends period of protection for another
ten business days until February 20 * Negotiations with the companies' principal trading creditors are on-going * Directors hope to have formal agreements in place by mid-February * Continues to work with Cyrus Capital Partners LP to explore financing and
restructuring options * Source text
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
SAO PAULO, June 2 Óleo e Gás Participações SA , the oil firm founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday it filed for permission from a court in Rio de Janeiro to exit bankruptcy.