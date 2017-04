Sept 29 U.S. alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co LP appointed Madison Capital Funding LLC co-founders Chris Williams and Trevor Clark to its newly established middle-market direct lending business, effective today.

Clark has also worked at Antares Capital Corp, GE Capital and Bank of America Corp.

Williams has also worked at Cochran Caronia & Co, GE Capital and Bank of America. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)