July 24 Shares of Angie's List Inc, a
review website, fell about 24 percent to a life low after the
company forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts'
estimates due to higher spending to sign up customers.
At least six brokerages cut their price targets on the
stock, with some raising concerns about the company's cash flow
as it faces stiff competition from Yelp Inc and
struggles to gain a foothold in the daily deals market dominated
by Groupon Inc.
Angie's List, targeted by short-seller Citron Research last
year, was the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq on Thursday,
with 8.5 million shares changing hands by 1130 ET, more than
eight times their 10-day moving average.
Analysts said Angie's List's "Big Deals" product, which
offers emailed discounts to members, was failing to attract new
customers.
"Big Deals fell short due to a slowdown in email open rates
and a decline in the productivity of the sales team," Piper
Jaffray analyst Gene Munster wrote in a note.
Angie's List said on Wednesday that it was expanding its
sales team and investing in display and mobile advertising to
drive growth and cut spending on acquiring customers.
The company's marketing expenses jumped 28 percent in the
second quarter ended June 30.
"The company aspires to raise capital, and if no new funding
materializes, we see a risk that (Angie's List) could run out of
cash absent severe actions," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a
note.
While Angie's List struggles, Yelp reported a 66 percent
jump in its first-quarter revenue. The operator of consumer
review website Yelp.com is expected to report second-quarter
results next week.
Yelp shares have jumped more than 70 percent in the past
year, while Angie's List stock has lost more than half its
value.
In May last year, Citron said Angie's List's business model
was flawed because the website required reviewers to use their
real names, which discouraged negative reviews and led to
harassment of those who posted negative feedback on a business.
(r.reuters.com/heq77t)
RBC Capital Markets analysts, however, said Angie's List was
not a "broken business model but accelerating declines in member
monetization and uncertain member acquisition trends raise
questions about the total addressable market for a paid
membership model."
Of the 16 brokerages covering the stock, 11 have a "hold"
rating, 5 have a "buy" and 1 has "strong buy," according to
Thomson Reuters data. The median price target on the stock is
$12.
Angie's List shares were down 22.2 percent at $7.90 in late
morning trading. The stock hit a life low of $7.77 earlier in
the session.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)