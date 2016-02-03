(Removes incorrect reference to Tinder in the fourth paragraph)
Feb 3 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp
is preparing to make another run for consumer review website
operator Angie's List Inc, the New York Post reported.
"This will be a big run," the Post reported, citing a source
close to the situation. (nyp.st/1P5bZpi)
Angie's List in November rejected IAC's offer for about $512
million, saying the proposal "dramatically undervalues" the
company and its long-term standalone prospects.
IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Investopedia and video-sharing
website Vimeo.
Angie' s List and IAC/InterActiveCorp couldn't immediately
be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)