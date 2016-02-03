(Removes incorrect reference to Tinder in the fourth paragraph)

Feb 3 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp is preparing to make another run for consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc, the New York Post reported.

"This will be a big run," the Post reported, citing a source close to the situation. (nyp.st/1P5bZpi)

Angie's List in November rejected IAC's offer for about $512 million, saying the proposal "dramatically undervalues" the company and its long-term standalone prospects.

IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Investopedia and video-sharing website Vimeo.

Angie' s List and IAC/InterActiveCorp couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)