Oct 22 Angie's List Inc, which operates a website that allows users to review local businesses, reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it earned more from advertising and fees.

The company's net loss narrowed to $5.2 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $13.5 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $81.3 million from $65.5 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)