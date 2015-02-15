* Suspended coal mine produced 4.2 mln tonnes in 2014

* One man killed, one injured - police (Adds police comment)

MELBOURNE Feb 16 Anglo American said it had suspended operations at its Dawson coal mine in Australia after two contractor workers were injured at the site on Monday morning.

The Dawson mine, Anglo American's third biggest coal mine in Australia, produced 4.24 million tonnes of metallurgical coal and thermal coal for export in 2014.

Anglo American and its contractor at the mine, Leighton Holdings, gave no further information on the incident. The miner said Queensland state mines inspectors were on their way to the site and it was cooperating with emergency services.

A Queensland police spokesman said a truck tire exploded while it was being inflated, injuring one man and killing another.

"It's believed we have one man fatally injured and another has received serious injuires," the spokesman said.

