TORONTO, Sept 11 Anglo American Plc will
stop production at its Peace River coal mine in the Pacific
Coast Canadian province of British Columbia at the end of 2014
due to declining prices for metallurgical coal, the global miner
said on Thursday.
The diversified miner said it remains committed to the Peace
River mine over the long term and will ensure operations can be
quickly restarted when the market improves.
"Significant reductions in operating costs and reduced
mining activity have failed to offset the impact of a weakening
metallurgical coal price," Anglo American Chief Executive Seamus
French said in a statement.
"As a result, we have been forced to take further action in
response to the weak market conditions, so that we can preserve
the long-term future of the operations."
All preparation work for the new Roman mine, adjacent to the
Peace River mine, will be completed before the operations are
placed under care and maintenance.
In 2013, Peace River produced 1.7 million tonnes of
metallurgical coal, an increase of 22 percent from the previous
year. The Roman expansion project had been expected to produce
between 2 million and 4 million tonnes of metallurgical coal
annually.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)