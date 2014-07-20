July 20 Anglo American Plc will unveil
on Monday its plan to dispose of its oldest South African
platinum mines, a move that would reduce the global miner's
staff count by a fifth of its total workforce, the Sunday Times
reported.
Anglo's move would leave 20,000 employees jobless as the
world's biggest metal producer looks to sell its non-core assets
under a strategic review being carried off by Chief Executive
Officer Mark Cutifani. (thetim.es/1k6Kr71)
Reuters reported in April that if Anglo pushes ahead to
divest underperforming platinum assets, a sale to a small South
African company is seen as the most likely option.
Anglo, the world's No.5 diversified mining company by market
value, signalled in April that it could dispose of at least some
of its deep, high-cost platinum mines - and South African gold
miner Sibanye Gold Ltd expressed interest in buying
them.
Industry sources and analysts told Reuters in April that a
sale to Sibanye was the most likely option because it would
serve the interests of both companies and should also be well
received by the government as it would help to preserve jobs.
Anglo American could not be reached outside of normal
business hours.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)