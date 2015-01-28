(Rewrites first paragraph, adds analysts forecasts on
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON Jan 28 Anglo American Plc has
warned it will likely take a charge on last year's results,
becoming the first major mining group to explicitly acknowledge
the impact of recent falls in prices of iron ore, coal and other
commodities.
The company, which also posted annual production slightly
ahead of guidance for key commodities, said it expected to take
certain one-off non-cash impairments but gave no figures for the
likely hit.
Its shares, up 1.2 percent at 1,103.5 pence by 1009 GMT,
remained not far from a near six-year low of 1,029p set earlier
this month.
Anglo, whose shares have lagged rivals for much of the past
decade, is undergoing a restructuring focused on improving
mining operations and selling less profitable assets. But its
turnaround efforts are clashing with a rout in prices of copper,
coal and iron ore, which make up much of its earnings.
A flood of new iron ore supply from major miners BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto has smothered demand
growth and hammered prices in the last year, hitting their
smaller and higher-cost rivals.
Analysts expect Anglo to take charges of between $1 billion
and $5 billion relating specifically to its costly Brazilian
iron ore project Minas Rio and its Australian coal operations.
Other large miners such as Glencore and BHP
Billiton are also expected to announce impairments on the back
of the oil and metals price rout, but to a smaller degree.
Rio, which derives most of its earnings from iron ore, is
likely to prove the most shielded from impairments for now, due
to the higher quality of its iron ore assets, analysts said.
"I think Anglo is the one likely to have the biggest
headline number," said analyst Jeff Largey at investment bank
Macquarie. "On coal it has some assets that are positioned
poorly on the cost curve. And Minas Rio is a very high quality
asset, but it's more to do with what you spent to develop it
against what you expect to earn."
Minas Rio, the biggest-ever foreign investment in Brazil,
had been plagued by delays and cost overruns since Anglo bought
it in 2007-2008 for about $5.5 billion.
The project will end up costing about $8.4 billion. Iron ore
prices in the meantime have plunged from a peak of almost $200 a
tonne in 2011 to just above $60 this week.
Anglo beat its output targets, with production of iron ore
for instance, its biggest earner, up 14 percent to more than 48
million tonnes at its Kumba subsidiary, slightly ahead of its 47
million tonne target. Minas Rio added a further 688,000 tonnes.
In December it warned of a delay in reaching a return on
capital target and on Friday, its platinum and iron ore units
flagged sharp falls in full-year earnings.
