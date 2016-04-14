(Adds comment from company)
LONDON, April 14 Investor interest group
ShareSoc says Anglo American's proposed remuneration for
CEO Mark Cutifani is too high and urged shareholders to reject
it at next week's annual general meeting.
The mining giant, which posted steep losses last year due to
the slump in commodity prices, has sought to offset poor trading
conditions with a restructuring plan that led to a 50 percent
reduction in head office costs and the closure of 20 mines since
2013, ShareSoc said.
However, CEO remuneration has not been reduced to reflect
the smaller, simpler company that Anglo now is, the group added.
ShareSoc said Cutifani was still set to receive 6.3 million
pounds ($8.9 mln) for target performance and 8.8 million pounds
for "above" target performance.
"We consider the pay of the CEO to be too high, and
particularly so in a year when the company suffered a loss of
$5.6 billion in 2015 and dividends were suspended," the group
said in a statement on Thursday.
ShareSoc represents individual investors who invest in the
UK stock markets.
News of its opposition to Anglo American's pay proposals
came as 59.1 percent of investors in BP voted down the
oil company's plan to pay its CEO Bob Dudley a $19.6 million
remuneration package.
Shares in Anglo have fallen 34 percent in the past 12
months, shrinking its market capitalisation to 10 billion pounds
from around 50 billion pounds in 2008.
"We believe we have a remuneration policy that was approved
at the 2014 AGM that strikes the right balance between stretch
and achievability, designed to support the company's strategic
objectives and aligned with shareholders' interests," a
spokesman for Anglo said in an emailed statement.
"As an illustration, our chief executive's total
remuneration decreased by 17 percent in 2015, his salary has
been frozen and his bonus decreased by around 40 percent," the
spokesman added.
The investor meeting is due to be held on April 21.
($1 = 0.7075 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Simon Jessop and Susan
Fenton)