LONDON Oct 26 Miner Anglo American said
on Friday Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step
down from her post with the board's agreement.
The firm said Carroll will remain in her post until a
successor has been appointed and an appropriate transition has
taken place.
Carroll, CEO since 2007, said "next year I will be entering
my seventh year as CEO and I feel that the time will be right to
hand over to a successor."
On Thursday Anglo posted increased production in five of its
seven key commodities including copper, as it braces for the
full impact of crippling South African strikes that have
ratcheted up pressure on the management team.