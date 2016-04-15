* Says remuneration too generous
* Follows sharp fall in company share price
* Max director bonus is 210 percent of base pay
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Simon Jessop
April 15 A leading investor advisory firm has
urged shareholders to reject the remuneration report for Anglo
American's executives at the company's annual meeting
next week, saying it was too generous given the miner's share
price collapse.
Company executives have seen their Long Term Incentive Plan
grant levels maintained at the same level as a percentage of
salary for 2015, despite the 75 percent slide in Anglo's share
price last year, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said.
"Executive Directors have received awards over more than
triple the average number of shares granted in each of the last
three years, thus leading to potentially considerable gains if
the share price recovers," it said in a report, released on
Friday.
ISS, which advises institutions such as pension schemes and
others on how to use their votes at AGMs, said investors should
therefore reject the remuneration report.
The move follows a similar call for action from investor
interest group ShareSoc on Thursday, ahead of Anglo's AGM on
April 21.
The maximum bonus opportunity for each of the directors,
including Chief Executive Mark Cutifani, is 210 percent of their
base salary.
In response, a spokesman for Anglo American said in an
emailed statement to Reuters that the company's policy resulted
in the CEO's remuneration "decreasing substantially" last year.
"His bonus was reduced by 40 percent, his variable pay was
one fifth of the maximum achievable and his salary frozen, as it
was for all our management team," the spokesman said.
Anglo posted steep losses last year after commodity prices
slumped and has sought to offset poor trading conditions with a
restructuring plan, cutting head office costs by half and
closing 20 mines since 2013.
The growing investor ire over pay at Anglo American follows
hot on the heels of a similar revolt at oil major BP,
where 59.1 percent of investors voted against CEO Bob
Dudley's$19.6 million remuneration package.
($1 = 0.7056 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Susan Fenton)