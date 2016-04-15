April 15 A leading advisory firm urged
shareholders to reject the pay plans of mining giant Anglo
American at its annual meeting, saying the firm had not
gone far enough to curb remuneration after a collapse in
commodity prices.
The move follows BP's shareholders voting on Thursday
against the oil company's 2015 pay deal of $20 million for its
chief executive Bob Dudley after it recorded an annual loss.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said that despite
Anglo American's share price falling 75 percent in 2015, its
remuneration committee had maintained long term incentive plan
grants at their normal levels as a proportion of salary.
"This has resulted in the executive directors receiving
FY2016 awards over a much higher number of shares than in
previous years, leading to the potential for considerable gains
if the share price recovers," ISS said in a report.
"As a result, support for the remuneration report ... is not
considered warranted," the shareholder adviser added.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexander Smith)