April 20 Global mining company Anglo American Plc said Finance Director Rene Medori would retire in 2017 when he reaches the age of 60.

Anglo American, which has been struggling with a slump in the price of commodities, said it was beginning a process to appoint a successor, and that Medori would continue to serve in his role until one is found. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)