Sept 23 Global mining company Anglo American Plc said it named Stephen Pearce as finance director effective April 24, 2017.

Pearce, currently chief financial officer at Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, will join Anglo American board on Jan. 30, 2017.

Anglo American, which has been struggling with a slump in commodity prices, said in April that Rene Medori would retire as finance director in 2017. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)