Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
Sept 23 Global mining company Anglo American Plc said it named Stephen Pearce as finance director effective April 24, 2017.
Pearce, currently chief financial officer at Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, will join Anglo American board on Jan. 30, 2017.
Anglo American, which has been struggling with a slump in commodity prices, said in April that Rene Medori would retire as finance director in 2017. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.