* Current chairman to step down on Oct. 31
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally
in 2016
* Chambers involved in two big takeover deals last year
By Rahul B and Barbara Lewis
June 7 Anglo American has appointed
Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of British chip designer
ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, to succeed John Parker
as the miner's next chairman and carry on with its overhaul.
Chambers will join as non-executive director and chairman
designate on Sept. 1 before becoming chairman on Nov. 1, Anglo
said in a statement.
Anglo's share price was up 1.24 percent at 1058 pence at
1330 GMT, when the FTSE mining sector index was up
0.8 percent.
Analysts said that the former chairman of ARM, regarded as
Britain's most successful technology company, could prove a
shrewd choice as Anglo American focuses on technological fixes
to improve margins.
They also noted Chambers' experience in handling big
takeovers. He presided over the sales last year of ARM, to
Japan's Softbank for $32 billion, and Rexam to Ball
Corp for 4.43 billion pounds ($5.7 billion).
Parker will step down on Oct. 31 after serving eight years
as chairman, including seeing the company through the commodity
price crash in 2015-16 that hit Anglo American particularly
badly.
Last year shares in Anglo recovered strongly, leading gains
by FTSE 100 index constituents with a 300 percent
rise, having fallen by 75 percent in 2015.
This year the recovery has stalled as the commodity price
rally has faltered.
Challenges for management also include a need to ascertain
the intentions of Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, the head of
Indian miner Vedanta Resources who has bought a 2
billion-pound ($2.58 billion) stake in the company.
So far Agarwal has said he views the stake as an investment
by his family trust, not by Vedanta, and is not seeking to take
control of the company.
However, analysts and industry sources predict he will at
the very least add to the pressure on Anglo American to deliver
returns as activist shareholders target the mining sector,
widely regarded as undervalued, and demand reforms.
"This new chairman is from one of the best-run companies
focused on technology," said one senior industry source, who
asked not to be named.
"Anglo knows it has to change because it had a near-death
experience," he said in reference to the 2015 price crash.
Anglo's chief executive Mark Cutifani also said Chambers was
bringing relevant skills in "technology-led innovation" and
would help to continue to rebuild Anglo.
"We have materially restored Anglo American's balance sheet
and transformed the business performance over the last three
years, and our task now is to unlock the very considerable value
that we can see from our world-class asset base," Cutifani said.
Before serving as chairman of ARM and Rexam until 2016,
Chambers, aged 61, was a non-executive director at British
retailer Tesco until 2015 and was previously a top
executive at glassmakers Pilkington and its subsequent parent
Nippon Sheet Glass. He began his career at oil major
Shell as a chemical engineer.
"Anglo American has emerged from the commodity price
downturn more resilient and with a renewed sense of purpose,
both strategically and in terms of the role it plays in
society," Chambers said.
($1 = 0.7748 pounds)
