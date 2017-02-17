(Adds Anglo comment, background)
SANTIAGO Feb 17 Anglo American PLC will
temporarily suspend operations at its El Soldado copper mine in
Chile after failing to receive regulatory approval for a
redesign that would have helped keep output flowing, the company
said on Friday.
Chilean mining regulator Sernageomin has rejected the permit
request for the redesign, Anglo said, confirming a Reuters story
from Thursday.
"The company has as a result decided to immediately and
temporarily suspend mine operations, while it analyses in detail
the report issued by the institution and decides on the next
steps in respect of the future of said operation," Anglo said in
a statement.
Options could include appealing or coming up with a new
plan, it added.
The mine's output - it produced around 36,000 tonnes of
copper in 2015 - is small by the standards of Chile, the world's
top copper producer.
But the stoppage could impact the market at a time when the
two biggest copper mines, Escondida in Chile and Grasberg in
Indonesia, have both declared force majeure after production
ground to a halt.
El Soldado is part of the Anglo American Sur complex, in
which state-run Codelco and Japan's Mitsui
and Mitsubishi also hold stakes.
It has lost money in recent years and has been following an
aggressive savings plan against a backdrop of falling copper
prices. It said last year that the mine's long-term viability
was at risk under current market conditions and laid off 10
percent of the workforce.
Sernageomin did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)