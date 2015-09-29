(Adds comments from union)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's second-biggest copper
mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and
Glencore Plc, is planning to cut output by 30,000
tonnes, and with dozens of jobs on the line the mine's union
said it is mulling how it will protest the move.
"In line with the stabilization of its operations that has
been implemented in recent years, and considering the complex
market scenario for commodities worldwide, (the mine) is
restructuring its operations," said Collahuasi in a statement on
Tuesday.
Reductions would affect the leaching plant and associated
activities and take some 30,000 tonnes of refined copper
annually out of the market, the company said, without specifying
a timetable for the cuts.
It added that there would also be job losses. The company
did not state how many, but Collahuasi union leader Jose Vergara
told Reuters that the company had told them around 110 jobs
would go.
However, he said the union had calculated that the losses
would be closer to 200 positions.
"At the moment we are consulting with lawyers to decide the
best way of protesting this, bearing in mind the rights of our
workers who haven't been affected," he said.
The planned cut represents just 7 percent of the mine's
output last year of 470,000 tonnes.
But the measures by a significant player in the world's top
producing nation reflect deepening pain as copper's year-long
rout hurts producers' margins and the industry faces its biggest
test since the 2008 financial crisis.
Fears over economic growth in key consumer China have led
commodities prices to tumble. The copper price has
weakened around 20 percent this year, falling below $5,000 a
tonne.
The six-year low in the price of copper, used in
construction and wiring, has already led Glencore to suspend
operations at two mining units in Africa, while in Chile,
U.S.-listed Freeport McMoRan Inc is slashing output.
And the world's largest producer, Chile's state-run Codelco,
has delayed important expansion projects.
As well as complicating plans for companies, the potential
job cuts and falling income from copper have also created a
headache for Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, at a time when
she is struggling with sharply declining popularity.
Copper makes up over half the country's exports, and
analysts are expecting an austerity budget from the government
this week as it fights to balance the books.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)