Feb 17 Miner Anglo American Plc's debt was downgraded to "junk" status with a negative outlook by Fitch Ratings on Wednesday, two days after Moody's Investors Service made a similar move.

Fitch said it cut the rating due to uncertainty about the execution of the company's restructuring plan, which it announced on Tuesday.

Fitch downgraded its rating on Anglo American to "BB+" from "BBB-".