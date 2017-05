Feb 18 Global miner Anglo American Plc's credit rating was downgraded by Standard & Poor's on Thursday, making it the third agency to do so this week.

S&P downgraded its ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', citing the prolonged downturn in commodity prices and negative free cash flows at many of the company's mines. (bit.ly/20FX6gc)

Anglo American had $12.9 billion of debt at the end of 2015. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)