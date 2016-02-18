* Moody's, Fitch downgraded debt earlier this week

* Company announced massive asset sales to tackle debt

* Agencies cast doubts over execution of plan

* Company says to buy back $1.3 bln of debt

* Stock falls as much as 7 pct (Adds debt buyback, analyst comment; updates share move)

By Mamidipudi Soumithri

Feb 18 Global miner Anglo American Plc's credit rating was downgraded to junk by Standard & Poor's on Thursday, making it the third agency to do so this week.

S&P downgraded its ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', citing the prolonged downturn in commodity prices and negative free cash flows at many of the company's mines, but said the outlook on the rating was "stable". (bit.ly/20FX6gc)

A slump in the prices of commodities such as coal, copper, and iron ore forced Anglo American to announce significant asset sales on Tuesday.

Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings also cut their ratings on the company's debt to junk earlier this week.

All three agencies have also questioned the company's plan to raise cash by selling its assets as the low prices of commodities decrease the value of its mines.

Anglo American had $12.9 billion of debt at the end of 2015, more than three times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year.

The company also said on Thursday it would buy back $1.3 billion worth of bonds from its debtholders.

CIBC World Markets analyst Ben McEwen said the move was a sign of confidence from the company, but it endangered its short-term liquidity.

"It depends on the pricing, if they can get it at the sort of discount it's trading at, it probably makes sense," McEwen said.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd and Silchester International Investors LLP, two of Anglo American's three largest shareholders according to Thomson Reuters data, declined to comment when asked about their stance on the miner's debt.

Anglo American said on Tuesday it aimed to reduce net debt to below $10 billion by the end of the year.

Shares in the company were down 6 percent at 440 pence in afternoon trading on the London Stock Exchange. The stock was the top percentage loser on the FTSE 100.

Anglo American's shares have rallied more than 45 percent this year, after having lost three quarters of their value in 2015. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)