(adds background, detail)
Feb 15 Miner Anglo American Plc's debt
was downgraded further into "junk" territory by Moody's Investor
Service, which cited a deterioration in commodities market
conditions and doubts over how long it would take the company to
reduce debt levels.
Moody's downgraded the company to (P)Ba3 from (P)Baa3, and
said the outlook on the ratings was negative.
Moody's said it does not expect Anglo American to generate
enough operating cash flows to deliver substantial organic debt
reduction in the next two years.
"Pending further announcements by the company, the rating
agency believes that divestments of non-core assets would be
difficult to execute in the current environment, particularly at
valuations to allow deleveraging from the current level,"
Moody's said in a statement.
It added that the negative outlook reflected uncertainty
that Anglo would be able to execute its restructuring.
The commodities slump has sent share prices of mining
companies tumbling, with Anglo falling by three-quarters in 2015
and the FTSE Mining Index nearly halving.
Peer Glencore Plc, which saw its share price fall
70 percent in 2015, was downgraded by Moody's to one notch above
junk in December.
Anglo American announced in December that it would sell
three-fifths of its assets and cut tens of thousands of jobs to
cope with the slump.
Anglo is expected to report full-year results on Tuesday.
The company's stock closed up 5 percent at 393.05 pence on
Monday.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; editing by
Adrian Croft)