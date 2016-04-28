LONDON, April 28 Miner Anglo American
said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its niobium and
phosphates businesses to China Molybdenum for $1.5 billion in
cash to reduce its debt level.
The businesses, consisting of mines, plants, processing
facilities, chemical complexes and deposits, are located in
Brazil.
The deal is subject to certain approvals and is expected to
close in the second half of the year.
"The proceeds from this transaction ... will enable us to
continue to reduce our net debt towards our targeted level of
less than $10 billion at the end of 2016," Anglo's Chief
Executive Mark Cutifani said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Susan Fenton)