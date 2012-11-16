LONDON Nov 16 Miner Anglo American and
French cement maker Lafarge said they agreed to sell
some British construction materials assets for up to 285 million
pounds, enabling the the pair to proceed with their building
materials joint venture.
The divestment, which includes one of the UK's largest
cement plants, was a condition set by Britain's Competition
Commission to allow the two companies to combine their building
materials businesses.
Anglo American and Lafarge said on Friday Mittal Investments
agreed to buy the assets for a 272 million pounds ($432 million)
including up to 30 million pounds contingent on future
performance.