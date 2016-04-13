By Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry
LONDON, April 13 Mining companies and private
equity firms are circling Anglo American's metallurgical
coal assets in Australia, which could be valued at around $1.5
billion in a sale, several sources familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
Major mining firms BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Glencore, as well as U.S. private equity firm
Apollo, have all signed non-disclosure agreements and
are in the running for the process, which is now entering its
second round, the sources said.
Anglo American said in February that discussions were
underway about selling its Moranbah and Grosvenor assets. The
process is being run by Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
the sources said.
Anglo, BHP, Glencore and BofA Merrill Lynch declined to
comment. Apollo and Rio were not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry; additional
reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Kirstin Ridley)