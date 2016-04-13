(Adds detail on deal, background)
By Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry
LONDON, April 13 Mining companies and private
equity firms are circling Anglo American's metallurgical
coal assets in Australia, which could be valued at around $1.5
billion in a sale, several sources familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
Major mining firms BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Glencore, as well as U.S. private equity firm
Apollo, have all signed non-disclosure agreements as
part of the sale process, which is now entering its second
round, the sources said.
Anglo American said in February that discussions were
underway about divesting its Moranbah and Grosvenor assets, as
part of its plans to sell $3-4 billion of assets this year in
order to cut debt. The process is being run by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, the sources said.
Anglo, BHP, Glencore and BofA Merrill Lynch declined to
comment. Apollo and Rio were not immediately available to
comment.
The assets could be valued at around $1.5 billion, one of
the sources said, cautioning that valuation was difficult in the
current commodity price environment and that no deal was
certain.
Metallurgical or coking coal is used in steelmaking. Some
industry players have expressed caution at the future of coking
coal assets given their increasing unpopularity from an
environmental standpoint and their exposure to the troubled
steelmaking industry.
"They're good-quality assets but it's a challenged
commodity," a sector banker said.
Several mining bankers said that BHP was a likely
frontrunner for the assets through its BHP Billiton Mitsubishi
Alliance (BMA), which operates seven mines in Australia's Bowen
Basin, close to Moranbah and Grosvenor, a $1.95 billion mine
development project.
Earlier this month Anglo said it had sold its stake in
Australia's Foxleigh metallurgical coal mine to a consortium led
by Taurus fund management.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Apollo had teamed up with
Brazilian miner Vale on a joint bid for Anglo's
niobium and phosphates business in Brazil.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry; additional
reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Kirstin Ridley and Elaine
Hardcastle)