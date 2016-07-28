July 28 Anglo American Plc, has rebuffed
informal approaches by Indian mining and metals tycoon Anil
Agarwal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Agarwal, who has majority control of Hindustan Zinc Ltd
through Vedanta Ltd, contacted Anglo to
discuss potential ideas including a combination with the Indian
zinc miner, Bloomberg also reported. (bloom.bg/2aNIASf)
Vedanta had sweetened its offer for taking over subsidiary
Cairn India Ltd last week, after an initial bid had
been stymied for a year.
Anglo American , Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc, were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Alan Crosby)