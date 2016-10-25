* Share price extends more than 250 percent rally this year
* Analysts say results solid, debt concerns waning
* Diamond marketing conditions improve after tough 2015
(Adds detail, background, comment)
By Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri
LONDON/BENGALURU, Oct 25 Anglo American
on Tuesday left output guidance broadly unchanged for most of
its commodities, adding market conditions had improved for its
diamond business, while it trimmed full-year production
expectations for coking coal exports.
Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in a statement
operational improvements were continuing across the portfolio.
Analysts also said the results were solid and Anglo
American's share price gained another 3.8 percent by 0748 GMT,
adding to a leap of well over 250 percent this year.
The gains have been fuelled by a rally in commodities,
notably coal.
Coking coal prices have risen by more than 200 percent,
meaning even small changes in output can impact profits and
prices.
Anglo American has estimated a $10 per tonne price increase
in coking coal creates a $142 million change in pre-tax
earnings, while for thermal coal the same increase leads to an
extra $54-to-$200 million depending on the region.
Anglo American lowered full-year production guidance for
export metallurgical coal to 20.5-21.5 million tonnes from 21-22
million following the completion of the Foxleigh sale in
Australia at the end of August.
Full-year production guidance for export thermal coal from
South Africa and Colombia was unchanged at 28-30 million tonnes.
Anglo American has said it is focusing on high value core
commodities, including platinum group minerals, copper and
diamonds.
For its De Beers diamond unit, it said market conditions had
improved after a difficult 2015 and output had been increased by
4 percent to 6.3 million carats compared with the third quarter
a year ago.
Rough diamond sales increased by 77 percent in the third
quarter to 5.3 million carats.
Full-year production guidance remains unchanged at 26-28
million carats, subject to trading conditions.
For copper and platinum, it also said overall guidance was
unchanged.
Production from Los Bronces in Chile decreased by 27 percent
to 72,100 tonnes due to expected lower grades and in part
because of a strike, but it reaffirmed its previous full-year
guidance of 570,000 to 600,000 tonnes.
Paul Gait, analyst at Bernstein, which rates Anglo American
outperform, said the results were solid and Anglo was "putting
to rest" issues, such as high levels of debt that a year ago
rocked the sector.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Mamidipudi Soumithri;
editing by Jason Neely)