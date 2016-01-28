* 2015 total iron ore output at 54 mln T
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 Global mining firm Anglo
American plans to lower costs at its iron ore mines in
South Africa and Brazil after boosting its total annual output
for the steelmaking ingredient, sending its shares up 9 percent.
Anglo American is battling low commodity prices and slowing
growth in top copper consumer China that have forced mining
companies around the world to cut spending to preserve cash.
The company has suffered more than its rivals as it has
higher-cost iron ore operations than larger competitors BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto .
Anglo has said it would sell assets, suspend dividends until
the end of 2016 and whittle its business down to three divisions
to cope with the severe fall in commodity prices.
Anglo's Kumba Iron Ore said on Thursday it would
scale back operations, cut costs and planned to reduce jobs at
its flagship Sishen mine in South Africa, the largest iron ore
operation in Africa.
Anglo shares, down 77 percent since the beginning of last
year, were up 9 percent by 1122 GMT.
"The market is quite positive that they are taking the steps
to right size the company. Downsizing is the first step to
turning the company around," Avior Capital Markets equity
analyst Wade Napier said.
Anglo American also said it was revising its production
strategy for Brazil's Minas-Rio mine to ensure lower operating
costs, without given further details.
Minas-Rio had been plagued by delays and cost overruns since
Anglo bought it for $5.5 billion in two stages in 2007-2008.
Anglo said production at Kumba fell 7 percent to 44.9
million tonnes last year - but beat its own target, while output
at Minas-Rio rose to 9.2 million tonnes from 0.7 million tonnes.
It said annual production of thermal coal, nickel, copper
and diamonds all fell last year though platinum output rose 25
percent to 2.3 million ounces as the company ramped up output
following strikes in 2014.
Copper and nickel output were up in the fourth quarter of
last year, compared to the same quarter in 2014.
"These results may remind the market of some of the better
quality assets within the company's portfolio," SP Angel
analysts said in a note.
"On the bulk side the focus is on reducing costs at Kumba
and Minas Rio."
Anglo has said it would set out next month what its future
portfolio would look like after selling and closing some mines.
(Additional reporting by Peroshni Govender; editing by David
Clarke and David Evans)