* To sell phosphates and niobium businesses
* Suspends dividends until end of 2016
* To consolidate business divisions into three from six
* Shares slide more than 12 percent to record low
(Adds details on iron ore, updates shares)
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 Anglo American aims
to sell more assets, suspend dividends until the end of 2016 and
whittle its business down to three divisions to cope with severe
falls in commodity prices, the mining company said on Tuesday.
The overhaul at Anglo American highlights the scale of the
fallout from the commodities slide, which is forcing mining
companies across the board to cut jobs, investment and costs.
Anglo, the world's fifth-biggest global miner by market
value, said it planned to offload three-fifths of its assets,
reducing its workforce to just 50,000 from 135,000 now.
Anglo's shares, which had fallen 70 percent so far this
year, slumped more than 12 percent to a record low after the
overhaul was announced, with investors worrying that the new
plan was only a short-term solution.
The London-listed company has suffered more than its rivals,
largely due to higher-cost iron ore operations than at larger
competitors BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
.
Anglo started paring back in 2013 but Chief Executive
Officer Mark Cutifani said the company had to take "bolder
action" to focus on assets that would deliver cash flow
throughout the economic cycle.
The company will form three divisions: De Beers for
diamonds, Industrial Metals for platinum and base metals, and
Bulk Commodities for coal and iron ore.
It aims to raise $4 billion through assets sales, up from an
earlier target of $3 billion, and said it would press ahead with
the sale of its phosphates and niobium businesses in 2016.
"You could maybe get even over a billion for those, they've
got higher multiples - but the question is what do you actually
get paid for it today," a banker for the mining sector said.
Anglo, which also plans to sell some coal assets in
Australia and South Africa and close mines losing money, said it
had secured $2 billion from asset sales so far.
"SURVIVAL PLAN"
Anglo plans to focus mainly on its diamond, platinum and
copper businesses as they offer better long-term potential,
Cutifani told investors at a presentation in London.
"Assets in nickel, coal and iron ore will have to compete
and demonstrate their ability to drive down the cost curve, with
the ability to deliver cash through the cycle. If not, they
won't be in the portfolio, it's as simple as that," he said.
Spot iron ore fell to a decade low below $40 a tonne on
Tuesday and futures prices suggested more weakness for the
steelmaking commodity already down by nearly half this year.
To keep up with low prices, Kumba Iron Ore, a
division of Anglo, said it would reconfigure its main Sishen
mine. It will target costs of $30 per tonne and a breakeven
price of $40 a tonne in 2016.
Anglo also said it expected its Minas Rio iron ore mine in
Brazil to reach full capacity of 26.5 million tonnes in 2018,
later than the second quarter of 2016 as previously announced.
Cutifani said Anglo would give more details on its future
portfolio in February alongside its annual results. The company
said its forecast for net debt for the end of 2015 was unchanged
at $13 billion-$13.5 billion.
"With net debt still high relative to the current market
cap, this looks like a survival plan for the next two years,"
SP Angel analysts said in a note.
Anglo indicated that when it reinstates dividends they will
rise and fall in line with earnings, abandoning a policy under
which its payout rises, or is at least maintained.
The miner also lowered its capital spending plans to $3.2
billion in 2016, down from an earlier forecast of $3.6-$3.9
billion, and $2.5 billion in 2017.
The company also said it expected to take charges of $3.7
billion to $4.7 billion due to weaker prices and asset closures.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London; editing by
Susan Fenton and David Clarke)