April 21 Global mining company Anglo American Plc said iron ore production at its Kumba Iron Ore Ltd unit fell 27 percent in the first quarter as the mine moves to a lower-cost pit configuration.

Kumba's iron ore production fell to 8.9 million tonnes for the three months to March 31 from 12.2 million tonnes a year earlier, Anglo American said.

Anglo American, which announced a sweeping strategic overhaul in February to cope with a slump in commodities prices, said iron ore production from its Minas Rio mine in Brazil more than doubled as the mine continued to ramp up. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)