* Archeological sites stopped work in March
* Minas Rio project has faced delays since 2008
* Anglo hopes to ship first ore in 2014
(Adds details of company projects and Brazil mine)
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 Anglo American Plc
received approval from a Brazilian court to restart mine
construction at its Minas-Rio iron ore project, the company said
on Thursday.
Work can now resume on the mine and processing plant in the
towns of Conceicao do Mato Dentro and Dom Joaquim in Brazil's
Minas Gerais state. The work was halted after sites of potential
archeological value were discovered during construction.
A judge stopped the work on March 19, pending approval from
IPHAN, a Brazilian historical preservation agency, to proceed.
With that approval now granted, the court allowed work to
resume. More than 80 percent of the artifacts discovered in the
area were recovered and the site was photographed while
construction was suspended, the company said.
An environmental license required for the construction of an
electrical transmission line for the project is still suspended,
pending another court decision.
Anglo American's Minas-Rio project has faced a series of
delays since it was purchased for $5.5 billion from Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista's MMX Mineracao e Metais in
2008. These delays have raised concern over whether the company
will be able to deliver on other projects such as a coal mine in
Mozambique.
The company blamed delays at the Minas-Rio project in part
for its smaller-than-expected profits in the first half of the
year.
Anglo American is the world's largest producer of platinum
and fourth-largest producer of iron ore. It is also a major
producer of diamonds, copper, iron ore, nickel and coal.
The company plans to spend $2 billion this year on the mine,
processing plant and a 525 km iron ore pipeline connecting the
mine to the Porto de Açu in Rio de Janeiro state. Anglo said in
July that it hopes to ship its first ore from Açu, owned by
Batista's LLX Logistica, in 2014.
Minas-Rio, Anglo's biggest iron ore project worldwide, is
expected to produce 26.5 million tonnes of iron ore per year in
its first phase.
Anglo American's shares rose 0.4 percent to 1891 British
pence in London on Thursday before the announcement.
(Additional reporting and writing by Anna Irrera; Editing by
Bernard Orr, Gary Hill)