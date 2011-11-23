* Copper output seen averaging 400,000 tns in first 10 yrs

* Los Bronces on course to be world No.5 copper mine

* Deposit at heart of Codelco-Anglo option spat

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

LOS BRONCES MINE, Chile, Nov 23 Global miner Anglo American expects its ramped-up Chilean Los Bronces mine to more than double annual copper output from 2010 levels in its first three years of full production, before ebbing on dwindling ore grades.

The key south-central Chilean mine could produce a peak of 490,000 tonnes of copper annually, positioning itself as the world's No. 5 copper mine.

"You're looking at an average of 400,000 tonnes for the first 10 years," Anglo American's head of copper, John MacKenzie told Reuters during a visit at the Bronces mine on Tuesday outside the capital Santiago. "Probably after about seven years ... the ores will start dropping off."

The mine is at the heart of a spat between Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Chilean state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], which wants to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo's south-central Chilean properties.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors earlier this month when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties, known as Anglo American Sur, to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SCENARIOS- Codelco takes Anglo to court [ID:nN1E7AD1ZE]

TAKE A LOOK-Anglo defies Codelco's option [ID:nN1E7A90EB]

TABLE-Codelco and Anglo Sur copper output [ID:nN1E79B0TC]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Anglo said last week it would offer to talk with Codelco, the world's top copper producer. Top executives for the London-listed miner on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Codelco had been contacted or if negotiations over the long-standing option were underway.

Both Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez and chairman Gerardo Jofre are open to dialogue with Anglo, but haven't talked with the global miner yet, the Chilean firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anglo's coveted south-central Chilean properties include Los Bronces, which ironically used to be called La Disputada, or the disputed, and El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

A Chilean court last week granted Codelco's request that all further stake sales in the properties be blocked.

The conclusion of the ramp-up process of Anglo's flagship $2.8 billion expansion project is projected for October 2012.

Anglo said on Tuesday it expects Los Bronces to produce 233,400 tonnes of copper this year, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier. [ID:nSAG003155] (Editing by Simon Gardner and David Gregorio)