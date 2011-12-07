Dec 7 A strike could be triggered if
global miner Anglo American does not allow Chile's state
copper miner Codelco to buy a 49 percent stake in its prized
Chilean assets, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday,
citing a top union leader.
Anglo surprised Codelco and investors in November
when it sold a 24.5 percent interest in its southern Chilean
copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp,
undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.
"Obviously people are going to mobilise," Raimundo Espinosa,
head of the Copper Workers' Federation was quoted by the
Financial Times as saying when asked what would happen if Anglo
refuses to grant the option in full.
Last week Codelco said an extra-judicial deal with Anglo was
unlikely to be reached before January, when the state copper
giant has a window to exercise its stake option in the key
assets. Those include the flagship Los Bronces mine, El Soldado
mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique
Monolito exploration projects.
But the newspaper also cited the leader of the Chilean
Mining Federation as saying the group has no plans to strike.
"We won't go on strike just because of this issue with
Anglo," Cristian Arancibia, president of the federation which
groups workers at privately owned mines, was quoted by the FT as
saying.
Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, said last week it
had started legal action against Mitsubishi to enable it to
cancel the Japanese company's purchase of the disputed stake.