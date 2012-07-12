* Mitsubishi could unlock Anglo, Codelco deadlock - sources

* Mitsubishi could sell down stake in disputed assets-sources

* Anglo, Codelco to extend talks until August

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer

LONDON/SANTIAGO, July 12 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp could cede part of its stake in disputed Chilean assets in order to help defuse a bitter row between Anglo American and Codelco, sources said, as the miners on Thursday sought more time for talks.

Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Thursday the parties would seek to extend until mid August a break from litigation that had been due to end on July 17.

State-owned Codelco, which has been at odds with Anglo since October, declined to comment on possible deals to end the dispute. But sources familiar with the matter said one option on the table would involve Mitsubishi reducing its share in Anglo American Sur, the global miner's assets in Chile's centre and south, to help end months of deadlock.

"It is possible Mitsubishi could sell some of its stake," one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

A source familiar with Mitsubishi but not directly involved in the Chilean negotiations said the trading house took a long- term view and would be "open to compromise", including giving up part of its stake to ultimately boost Codelco's holding.

"They would (consider it) if this was they key to unlocking the situation," the second source said.

Anglo and Codelco have been at odds since last October over an option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS.

Codelco said in October it would exercise the option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS when the option window opened in January this year, and secured funding from Japan's Mitsui .

But weeks later, Anglo surprised the market and Codelco with the pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi, in a $5.4 billion deal that dented Chilean hopes but which Anglo said secured better value for investors.

SELLING BACK

In possibilities being negotiated, Mitsubishi, the sources said, would be selling down that 24.5 percent. Even a small stake could potentially prove a face-saving solution for Codelco, which would then have the largest share after Anglo.

"Legal matters can be undone in the same way they are done. There's no legal problem in doing a sellback," said Inigo de la Maza, a law professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in Santiago. "The problem is more economic: what happens with what was already paid, what happens with the other obligations."

Several sources said Codelco's new Chief Executive Thomas Keller - considered by some analysts to be more amenable to a deal than his predecessor - was in Japan last month for talks, as was Anglo.

Chilean newspaper La Tercera said Mitsubishi could cede 5 percent of its 24.5 percent stake in the asset to make room for Codelco to buy 29.5 percent.

But the sources told Reuters on Thursday that the two sides were still talking, while Codelco dismissed reports on the details of a deal as "journalistic speculation".

Codelco, Mitsubishi and Anglo American all declined to comment on a potential solution involving Mitsubishi.

"Discussions are confidential and ongoing," an Anglo spokesman said.

Anglo's Los Bronces, part of the disputed unit, could at its peak be the world's fifth-biggest copper mine and stands out in a red-metal market defined by a lack of new deposit finds.

Anglo expects its ramped-up mine to more than double annual copper output from 2010 levels in its first three years of full production, before ebbing on dwindling ore grades. It could produce as much as 490,000 tonnes of copper annually.

A slice of the prized properties would be a major boost for Codelco, which faces dwindling ore grades in its tired deposits as it seeks to boost its annual output to over 2 million tonnes by 2020.